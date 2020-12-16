Here are the 21 players expected to sign with Ohio State’s football team

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in Columbus, Ohio. A year ago, Day was a relatively unknown Ohio State assistant. This December he’s reigning Big Ten coach of the year and is eyeing a national title after leading the Buckeyes to a 13-0 record as the successor to the retiring Urban Meyer. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A peek at Ohio State’s future comes Wednesday during the early signing day for football.

The Buckeyes have commitments from 21 players. On Wednesday, those players will be allowed to sign national letters of intent. And once the letters are received, coach Ryan Day will be able to publicly give his thoughts on the recruits. He is expected to speak during the afternoon, and you can watch him here on nbc4i.com.

13 of Ohio State’s 21 recruits will enroll early and arrive in Columbus next month. Coincidentally, 13 of the 21 recruits hail from different states and 17 recruits rank in the top five of their respective states.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received in the rating system at 247Sports, a recruiting news site:

FIVE STARS

Jack Sawyer

Pos.: Defensive end

Size: 6-5, 248

School / hometown: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio

About him: Fifth overall recruit nationally … Physical and versatile athlete … stepped in at quarterback at Pickerington North during its 2019 state playoff season. Opted out for the 2020 season.

Meet @OhioStateFB's next stud defensive end, Jack Sawyer!



ESPN's No. 1-rated recruit in the class of 2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YUal5IAQEZ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 30, 2020

Emeka Egbuka

Pos.: 6-1, 190

Size: Receiver

School / hometown: Steilacoom / Steilacoom, Washington

About him: Top-ranked receiver in the nation who committed to OSU just last week.

The #1 receiver in the country is headed to @OhioStateFB



Emeka Egbuka | Steilacoom HS, WA@emeka_egbuka pic.twitter.com/5FCGIJVBOX — Hudl (@Hudl) December 14, 2020

TreVeyon Henderson

Pos.: Running back

Size: 5-1, 195

School / hometown: Hopewell / Hopewell, Virginia

About him: Ranked No. 1 among running back prospects nationally … Also a track star who can run 100 meters in 10.94 seconds

I can not wait to see @TreVeyonH4 at Ohio State.



All he did during his junior season was ball for nearly 3,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns while leading Hopewell (VA) to a state title in 2019.



He definitely a get yo popcorn ready type of dude. 🍿



🎥: https://t.co/0R0dVgs37p pic.twitter.com/uBSiZGZe7u — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) November 19, 2020

Donovan Jackson

Pos.: Offensive guard

Size: 6-4, 308

School / hometown: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas

About him: Top-ranked player nationally at his position … Built like a prototypical guard but could play at tackle on offensive line

Coming in at No. 16 in our updated 2021 Five-Star Countdown is new five-star and Texas OG Donovan Jackson @D_jack78



Donovan is committed to Ohio State @Ohiostaterivals



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/Eh8G7W9MHr — Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020

Kyle McCord

Pos.: Quarterback

Size: 6-3, 215

School / hometown: St. Joseph’s / Philadelphia

About him: Fourth-ranked pro-style QB prospect nationally … Plays well under pressure and is seen as a team leader

FOUR STARS

Jayden Ballard

Pos.: Receiver

Size: 6-2, 175

School / hometown: Washington / Massillon, Ohio

Denzel Burke

Pos.: Athlete

Size: 6-0, 189

School / hometown: Saguaro / Scottsdale, Arizona

Senior QB @TylerBeverett unleashes a bomb and connects with @King10Burke on a back-side post for a huge gain. @saguarofootball driving late here in the first half pic.twitter.com/dJR328clxh — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 24, 2019

Reid Carrico

Pos.: Linebacker

Size: 6-3, 223 pounds

School / hometown: Ironton / Ironton, Ohio

Ben Christman

Pos.: Offensive guard

Size: 6-6, 299

School / hometown: Revere / Richfield, Ohio

Another dream becoming reality.🤞🏼

O-H! pic.twitter.com/ddvUJkHOH6 — Ben Christman (@BenChristman_) August 1, 2020

Jantzen Dunn

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-2, 178

School / hometown: South Warren / Bowling Green, Kentucky

Mike Hall

Pos.: Defensive tackle

Size: 6-3, 390

School / hometown: Streetsboro / Streetsboro, Ohio

Jordan Hancock

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-1, 170

School / hometown: North Gwinnett / Suwanee, Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Pos.: Receiver

Size: 6-3, 190

School / hometown: St. Joseph’s Prep / Philadelphia

No. 16 St. Joseph’s Prep was down 7 points&facing 4th down from the 12-yard line with 15 seconds left.



Trip to the state championship at stake.@OhioStateFB commit @MarvHarrisonJr answered the call with this clutch TD catch!



Won in OT. 🎤 @SJPrep_Sports



(Via @PhilAnastasia ) pic.twitter.com/Fngk0MnsLp — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 30, 2019

Jakailin Johnson

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-1, 175

School / hometown: DeSmet / St. Louis, Mo.

CB Jakailin Johnson committed to Ohio State! 🌰



The top ranked player in Missouri sealed the game with an INT against CBC on ESPNU.



@jakailin6 @DeSmetJesuitFB #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9nWU5UGqhs — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) March 16, 2020

Evan Pryor

Pos.: Back

Size: 5-10, 190

School / hometown: William Amos Hough / Cornelius, North Carolina

Been in the lab pic.twitter.com/HyeV9p0TPf — Evan Pryor (@evanpryor3) October 14, 2020

Zen Michalski

Pos.: Offensive tackle

Size: 6-6, 288

School / hometown: Floyd Central / Floyd Knobs, Indiana

Mannn I love blocking down field😂 Quick clip from last night pic.twitter.com/mE6nBCu9OJ — Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) October 17, 2020

Andre Turrentine

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-0, 175

School / hometown: Ensworth / Nashville, Tennessee

@KingATIII Andre Turrentine is an absolute beast 😳#BIA just got better today



pic.twitter.com/RwvbHKMhug — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) March 17, 2020

Tyleik Williams

Pos.: Defensive tackle

Size: 6-3, 330

School / hometown: Unity Reed / Manassas, Virginia

Not to bad T-Williams #55!!!!! Unity Reed Lions Football. https://t.co/fm1wpCjNQR — UNITY REED LIONS FOOTBALL (@UREEDFOOTBALL4) July 27, 2020

THREE STARS

Sam Hart

Pos.: Tight end

Size: 6-5, 225

School / hometown: Cherokee Trail / Aurora, Colorado

Jaylen Johnson

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-1, 200

School / hometown: La Salle / Cincinnati

Jesse Mirco

Pos.: Punter

Size: 6-3, 200

School / hometown: ProKick Australia / Fremantle, Australia

Note: Mirco signed in September