Here are the 21 players expected to sign with Ohio State’s football team

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in Columbus, Ohio. A year ago, Day was a relatively unknown Ohio State assistant. This December he’s reigning Big Ten coach of the year and is eyeing a national title after leading the Buckeyes to a 13-0 record as the successor to the retiring Urban Meyer. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A peek at Ohio State’s future comes Wednesday during the early signing day for football.

The Buckeyes have commitments from 21 players. On Wednesday, those players will be allowed to sign national letters of intent. And once the letters are received, coach Ryan Day will be able to publicly give his thoughts on the recruits. He is expected to speak during the afternoon, and you can watch him here on nbc4i.com.

13 of Ohio State’s 21 recruits will enroll early and arrive in Columbus next month. Coincidentally, 13 of the 21 recruits hail from different states and 17 recruits rank in the top five of their respective states.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received in the rating system at 247Sports, a recruiting news site:

FIVE STARS

Jack Sawyer

Pos.: Defensive end
Size: 6-5, 248
School / hometown: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio
About him: Fifth overall recruit nationally … Physical and versatile athlete … stepped in at quarterback at Pickerington North during its 2019 state playoff season. Opted out for the 2020 season.

Emeka Egbuka

Pos.: 6-1, 190
Size: Receiver
School / hometown: Steilacoom / Steilacoom, Washington
About him: Top-ranked receiver in the nation who committed to OSU just last week.

TreVeyon Henderson

Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-1, 195
School / hometown: Hopewell / Hopewell, Virginia
About him: Ranked No. 1 among running back prospects nationally … Also a track star who can run 100 meters in 10.94 seconds

Donovan Jackson

Pos.: Offensive guard
Size: 6-4, 308
School / hometown: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas
About him: Top-ranked player nationally at his position … Built like a prototypical guard but could play at tackle on offensive line

Kyle McCord

Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-3, 215
School / hometown: St. Joseph’s / Philadelphia
About him: Fourth-ranked pro-style QB prospect nationally … Plays well under pressure and is seen as a team leader

FOUR STARS

Jayden Ballard

Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-2, 175
School / hometown: Washington / Massillon, Ohio

Denzel Burke

Pos.: Athlete
Size: 6-0, 189
School / hometown: Saguaro / Scottsdale, Arizona

Reid Carrico

Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-3, 223 pounds
School / hometown: Ironton / Ironton, Ohio

Ben Christman

Pos.: Offensive guard
Size: 6-6, 299
School / hometown: Revere / Richfield, Ohio

Jantzen Dunn

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-2, 178
School / hometown: South Warren / Bowling Green, Kentucky

Mike Hall

Pos.: Defensive tackle
Size: 6-3, 390
School / hometown: Streetsboro / Streetsboro, Ohio

Jordan Hancock

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-1, 170
School / hometown: North Gwinnett / Suwanee, Georgia

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-3, 190
School / hometown: St. Joseph’s Prep / Philadelphia

Jakailin Johnson

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-1, 175
School / hometown: DeSmet / St. Louis, Mo.

Evan Pryor

Pos.: Back
Size: 5-10, 190
School / hometown: William Amos Hough / Cornelius, North Carolina

Zen Michalski

Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-6, 288
School / hometown: Floyd Central / Floyd Knobs, Indiana

Andre Turrentine

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 175
School / hometown: Ensworth / Nashville, Tennessee

Tyleik Williams

Pos.: Defensive tackle
Size: 6-3, 330
School / hometown: Unity Reed / Manassas, Virginia

THREE STARS

Sam Hart

Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-5, 225
School / hometown: Cherokee Trail / Aurora, Colorado

Jaylen Johnson

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 200
School / hometown: La Salle / Cincinnati

Jesse Mirco

Pos.: Punter
Size: 6-3, 200
School / hometown: ProKick Australia / Fremantle, Australia
Note: Mirco signed in September

