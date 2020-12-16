Here are the 21 players expected to sign with Ohio State’s football team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A peek at Ohio State’s future comes Wednesday during the early signing day for football.
The Buckeyes have commitments from 21 players. On Wednesday, those players will be allowed to sign national letters of intent. And once the letters are received, coach Ryan Day will be able to publicly give his thoughts on the recruits. He is expected to speak during the afternoon, and you can watch him here on nbc4i.com.
13 of Ohio State’s 21 recruits will enroll early and arrive in Columbus next month. Coincidentally, 13 of the 21 recruits hail from different states and 17 recruits rank in the top five of their respective states.
Here is a look at Ohio State’s recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received in the rating system at 247Sports, a recruiting news site:
FIVE STARS
Jack Sawyer
Pos.: Defensive end
Size: 6-5, 248
School / hometown: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio
About him: Fifth overall recruit nationally … Physical and versatile athlete … stepped in at quarterback at Pickerington North during its 2019 state playoff season. Opted out for the 2020 season.
Emeka Egbuka
Pos.: 6-1, 190
Size: Receiver
School / hometown: Steilacoom / Steilacoom, Washington
About him: Top-ranked receiver in the nation who committed to OSU just last week.
TreVeyon Henderson
Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-1, 195
School / hometown: Hopewell / Hopewell, Virginia
About him: Ranked No. 1 among running back prospects nationally … Also a track star who can run 100 meters in 10.94 seconds
Donovan Jackson
Pos.: Offensive guard
Size: 6-4, 308
School / hometown: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas
About him: Top-ranked player nationally at his position … Built like a prototypical guard but could play at tackle on offensive line
Kyle McCord
Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-3, 215
School / hometown: St. Joseph’s / Philadelphia
About him: Fourth-ranked pro-style QB prospect nationally … Plays well under pressure and is seen as a team leader
FOUR STARS
Jayden Ballard
Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-2, 175
School / hometown: Washington / Massillon, Ohio
Denzel Burke
Pos.: Athlete
Size: 6-0, 189
School / hometown: Saguaro / Scottsdale, Arizona
Reid Carrico
Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-3, 223 pounds
School / hometown: Ironton / Ironton, Ohio
Ben Christman
Pos.: Offensive guard
Size: 6-6, 299
School / hometown: Revere / Richfield, Ohio
Jantzen Dunn
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-2, 178
School / hometown: South Warren / Bowling Green, Kentucky
Mike Hall
Pos.: Defensive tackle
Size: 6-3, 390
School / hometown: Streetsboro / Streetsboro, Ohio
Jordan Hancock
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-1, 170
School / hometown: North Gwinnett / Suwanee, Georgia
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-3, 190
School / hometown: St. Joseph’s Prep / Philadelphia
Jakailin Johnson
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-1, 175
School / hometown: DeSmet / St. Louis, Mo.
Evan Pryor
Pos.: Back
Size: 5-10, 190
School / hometown: William Amos Hough / Cornelius, North Carolina
Zen Michalski
Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-6, 288
School / hometown: Floyd Central / Floyd Knobs, Indiana
Andre Turrentine
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 175
School / hometown: Ensworth / Nashville, Tennessee
Tyleik Williams
Pos.: Defensive tackle
Size: 6-3, 330
School / hometown: Unity Reed / Manassas, Virginia
THREE STARS
Sam Hart
Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-5, 225
School / hometown: Cherokee Trail / Aurora, Colorado
Jaylen Johnson
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 200
School / hometown: La Salle / Cincinnati
Jesse Mirco
Pos.: Punter
Size: 6-3, 200
School / hometown: ProKick Australia / Fremantle, Australia
Note: Mirco signed in September