Here are Buckeyes who are leaving early for the NFL draft, and who’s not

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Among the Ohio State players who have been making declarations since the season ended Jan. 11 with a loss to Alabama in the national championship game is one who said he wants one more year with the Buckeyes.

Senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford announced over the weekend that he is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA is offering players because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is going against at least three other players who are sacrificing eligibility and making themselves available for the NFL draft.

I am finishing what I started!! Time to go back to work‼️ pic.twitter.com/8dRDEPh9GH — Thayer Munford Jr (@TMunford75) January 16, 2021

“I am coming back for another year to achieve my goal [of a national championship] and getting my degree,” Munford said in a post on social media.

Munford staying means Ohio State will return at least three starters on the offensive line, joining tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Matthew Jones, who were sophomores last season. It is unknown whether junior guard Wyatt Davis will return.

Monday is the deadline for players to declare for the draft, which is scheduled for April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.

Here are the Buckeyes who have declared for the draft:

Junior cornerback Shaun Wade

Thank you Buckeye Nation!! pic.twitter.com/4jdX3V3g4m — Shaun Wade (@shaunwade24) January 15, 2021

Junior center Josh Myers

Thank you to the countless people who have helped make my dream a reality. Always a Buckeye❤️ pic.twitter.com/b6Qm5lsg6z — Josh Myers (@josh_myers71) January 16, 2021

Senior running back Trey Sermon

Senior punter Drue Chrisman

Once a Buckeye



Always a Buckeye❤️



✌🏻#91 pic.twitter.com/OkqvbYrpPB — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) January 16, 2021

Senior kicker Blake Haubeil

