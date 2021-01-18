Here are Buckeyes who are leaving early for the NFL draft, and who’s not

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Among the Ohio State players who have been making declarations since the season ended Jan. 11 with a loss to Alabama in the national championship game is one who said he wants one more year with the Buckeyes.
Senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford announced over the weekend that he is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA is offering players because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is going against at least three other players who are sacrificing eligibility and making themselves available for the NFL draft.
“I am coming back for another year to achieve my goal [of a national championship] and getting my degree,” Munford said in a post on social media.
Munford staying means Ohio State will return at least three starters on the offensive line, joining tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Matthew Jones, who were sophomores last season. It is unknown whether junior guard Wyatt Davis will return.
Monday is the deadline for players to declare for the draft, which is scheduled for April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.
Here are the Buckeyes who have declared for the draft:
- Junior cornerback Shaun Wade
- Junior center Josh Myers
- Senior running back Trey Sermon
- Senior punter Drue Chrisman
- Senior kicker Blake Haubeil
