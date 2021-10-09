COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 11 Ohio State will play Maryland without running back Miyan Williams, but otherwise it’s a relatively healthy Buckeye team.

Receiver Julian Fleming, cornerback DeMario McCall and defensive end Tyreke Smith are listed as game-time decisions.

Several Buckeye players who have been nursing injuries or illnesses are cleared to play, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, guard Thayer Munford and center Harry Miller. Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson left the Rutgers game in the first half with an undisclosed injury but he has been cleared to play versus Maryland.

Game-time decision

Julian Fleming

DeMario McCall

Tyreke Smith

Unavailable

Kamryn Babb

Jantzen Dunn

Tyler Friday

Jakailin Johnson

Jaylen Johnson

Mitchell Melton

Noah Potter

Josh Proctor

Jake Seibert

Miyan Williams