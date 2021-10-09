COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 11 Ohio State will play Maryland without running back Miyan Williams, but otherwise it’s a relatively healthy Buckeye team.
Receiver Julian Fleming, cornerback DeMario McCall and defensive end Tyreke Smith are listed as game-time decisions.
Several Buckeye players who have been nursing injuries or illnesses are cleared to play, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, guard Thayer Munford and center Harry Miller. Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson left the Rutgers game in the first half with an undisclosed injury but he has been cleared to play versus Maryland.
Game-time decision
- Julian Fleming
- DeMario McCall
- Tyreke Smith
Unavailable
- Kamryn Babb
- Jantzen Dunn
- Tyler Friday
- Jakailin Johnson
- Jaylen Johnson
- Mitchell Melton
- Noah Potter
- Josh Proctor
- Jake Seibert
- Miyan Williams