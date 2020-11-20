Haubeil, Hausmann will be unavailable for Ohio State in Indiana game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will be without two of its regulars for its game Saturday against Indiana.

Kicker Blake Haubeil and tight end Jake Hausmann were both listed as unavailable on the team’s status report, released Friday morning. It will be the second straight game that each has missed.

Haubeil was the Buckeyes’ regular kicker last season, making all 85 of his extra-point attempts. He also was 13 of 15 on field goal attempts. This season, he has been 9 of 9 on extra points and 1 of 2 on field goals in two games.

Hausmann, a senior, played against Penn State on Oct. 31, making one catch for 13 yards. He has shared time at tight end with junior Jeremy Ruckert and senior Luke Farrell.

The Buckeyes do not list the reasons that players are unavailable.

The game against the Hoosiers, which will kick off at noon, could decide who wins the East Division in the Big Ten. Ohio State is ranked third nationally at 3-0. Indiana is ranked ninth at 4-0. They are the only undefeated teams in the division.

The Hoosiers have played one more game because the Buckeyes’ game last Saturday at Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Terrapins’ program.

After Indiana, Ohio State has games scheduled against Illinois on Nov. 28, Michigan State on Dec. 5 and Michigan on Dec. 12. The Big Ten championship game is set for Indianapolis on Dec. 19.

Here is Ohio State’s complete status report for the Indiana game:

Game-time decision

LS Roen McCullough

Unavailable