Haskell Garrett says he will play one more season for Ohio State

Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett celebrates his interception and touchdown against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Ohio State won 52-12. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett announced Tuesday that he is taking advantage of the NCAA’s offer of an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and will play again for Ohio State in 2021.

Garrett, a senior from Las Vegas, announced his decision on social media.

“I have decided to return for another year at the Ohio State. See your soon. Go Bucks,” said Garrett, who made 20 tackles in 2020.

Garrett’s season was most notable for beginning weeks after he was shot in the face while he was trying to break up a dispute in August. He played in all eight games and was named an All-American by several publications.

Garrett joins a list of Buckeyes who decided to return, including receiver Chris Olave.

Another Ohio State defensive tackle, Antwuan Jackson, also announced Tuesday that he will return for another reason.

“Playing here for the past three years has given me memories I’ll cherish forever,” Jackson wrote in a social media post. “I still have a lot to prove to my coaches, my teammates, and myself.”

Jackson made 11 tackles in 2020.

The players return to a team that went 7-1 last season, won the Big Ten championship and lost to Alabama in the national championship game.