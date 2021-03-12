HALFTIME: Ohio State takes big lead on Purdue at Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State is continuing its quest for a Big Ten tournament title Friday afternoon.
After halftime of their quarterfinal against Purdue, the Buckeyes are leading the Boilermakers 49-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Duane Washington Jr. punctuated the first half with a slam dunk to put the Buckeyes ahead 26-18. He had 13 points by halftime.
Kyle Young made his presence felt for the Buckeyes by making his first four three-point attempts. Young, whose career-high was 18 points, matched that total in the first half of this game.
E.J. Liddell gave Ohio State a 15-10 lead by rebounding a missed attempt under the basket and laying the ball in.
The Buckeyes shot 54.5% from the field in the first half and made 8 of 17 three-point attempts. They had 21 rebounds with 16 coming on defense. The Boilermakers were much colder, making 39.3% of their shots from the field.
Here are other things to know about the game:
- Ohio State, the No. 5 seed, advanced Thursday with a 79-75 win over Minnesota. No. 4 Purdue received the last of the byes into the quarterfinal round.
- In the last meeting between Ohio State and Purdue on Jan. 19, the Boilermakers shot 48.1% from the field while limiting Ohio State to just 37.7% on the way 67-65 victory. The Buckeyes won seven straight games after that loss before ending the regular season with four straight losses.
- The Buckeyes are ranked No. 9 this week in the Associated Press Top 25. That is also their position in the NET rankings that the NCAA uses in seeding the men’s basketball tournament. It makes the Buckeyes a likely 2 or 3 seed when the field is announced Sunday, regardless of how they perform in the conference tournament.
- The winner between Ohio State and Purdue will play Michigan in a tournament semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wolverines, the tournament’s top seed, advanced with a 79-66 win over Maryland earlier Friday. The tournament final is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.