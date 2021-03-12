HALFTIME: Ohio State takes big lead on Purdue at Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dunks the ball in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State is continuing its quest for a Big Ten tournament title Friday afternoon.

After halftime of their quarterfinal against Purdue, the Buckeyes are leading the Boilermakers 49-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Duane Washington Jr. punctuated the first half with a slam dunk to put the Buckeyes ahead 26-18. He had 13 points by halftime.

😤 @dwizthekid4 TAKES FLIGHT@OhioStateHoops has been firing on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/wtJm6MScKw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 12, 2021

Kyle Young made his presence felt for the Buckeyes by making his first four three-point attempts. Young, whose career-high was 18 points, matched that total in the first half of this game.

Only five-plus minutes into this one, and Kyle Young has three treys. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1St3TON796 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2021

E.J. Liddell gave Ohio State a 15-10 lead by rebounding a missed attempt under the basket and laying the ball in.

The Buckeyes shot 54.5% from the field in the first half and made 8 of 17 three-point attempts. They had 21 rebounds with 16 coming on defense. The Boilermakers were much colder, making 39.3% of their shots from the field.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Trevion Williams #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers makes a move on E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Sasha Stefanovic #55 of the Purdue Boilermakers attempts to block the shot of E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dunks the ball in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots the ball over Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers takes a shot over Zed Key #23 and Seth Towns #31 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rebounds the ball in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Aaron Wheeler #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers rebounds the ball in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes brings the ball up the court in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Trevion Williams #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)















Here are other things to know about the game: