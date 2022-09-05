COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star guard George Washington III announced Monday morning he is de-committing from Ohio State.

The Louisville-native wrote on his Twitter page he will not join the Buckeyes men’s basketball team.

In November, Washington III chose Ohio State over Louisville, Tennessee, and Auburn as the 2023 basketball class is down to three hard commits: Forward Scott Middleton, forward Devin Royal, and center Austin Parks.

According to 247Sports, Ohio State has the fifth-ranked recruiting class for 2023. The Buckeyes begin the 2022-23 season on November 7 against Robert Morris at Value City Arena.