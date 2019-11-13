Gridiron Nation: Discussing Chase Young suspension, looking ahead to Rutgers

Breaking News
Chase Young suspended for one more game
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Sports Director Jerod Smalley and former Buckeye assistant Bill Conley are live, discussing Chase Young’s suspension and reinstatement and looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

Ohio State announced earlier Wednesday that Chase Young will sit out Saturday’s game at Rutgers. He will return for the November 23 game against Penn State.

The Buckeyes kick off at Rutgers Saturday, November 16 at 3:30 p.m. the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Buckeyes enter the game undefeated, 9-0. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 38-10 loss to Illinois.

