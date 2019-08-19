GRIDIRON CLASSICS: Watch Ohio State vs. Oregon 2015 National Championship on NBC4

Ohio State players celebrate after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Oregon Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State won 42-20. (AP Photo/Tom Pennington, Pool)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Is there anything better than college football season in Ohio?

Relive Ohio State’s epic 2015 National Championship win against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, August 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

The Buckeyes blasted the Ducks, winning the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship 42-20, after upsetting No. 1 Alabama 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl.

Ohio State entered the 2014 season ranked No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. The 2019 AP Preseason Poll, released Monday just before noon, once again has the Buckeyes ranked at No. 5.

Ohio State will kick off the 2019 season against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon. The game airs on FOX.

FILE – This Jan. 12, 2015, file photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Ezekiel Elliott celebrating after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Oregon, in Arlington, Texas. Meyer retired after the 2018 Rose Bowl. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

