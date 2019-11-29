Gridiron Classics: Watch 2006 Ohio State vs. ❌ichigan 1 vs. 2 game

Watch right here at 8 p.m. or on NBC4.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Do you need something to get you in the right frame of mind for Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and that team up north?

Friday, November 29, 2019 at 8 p.m., you can watch the 2006 1 vs. 2 match-up of Ohio State vs. ❌ichigan.

The 2006 game was the first time in the history of the rivalry that the teams came together ranked #1 and #2 in the country.

Ohio State took an early lead, up 21-7 in the second quarter and 28-14 at halftime. The wolverines made it close in the third quarter. The Buckeyes would go on to win 42-39.

Both teams combined for 900 yards of total offense, the Buckeyes with 500 and the Wolverines with 397.

Quarterback Troy Smith was 29/41 with 316 yards. He would go on to win the Heisman Trophy that year.