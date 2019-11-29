Breaking News
Polar bear cub born at Columbus Zoo
Watch the 2006 OSU vs. Michigan rivalry game at 8 pm Friday on NBC4 or NBC4i.com

Gridiron Classics: Watch 2006 Ohio State vs. ❌ichigan 1 vs. 2 game

Buckeyes

Watch right here at 8 p.m. or on NBC4.

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Do you need something to get you in the right frame of mind for Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and that team up north?

Friday, November 29, 2019 at 8 p.m., you can watch the 2006 1 vs. 2 match-up of Ohio State vs. ❌ichigan.

The 2006 game was the first time in the history of the rivalry that the teams came together ranked #1 and #2 in the country.

Ohio State took an early lead, up 21-7 in the second quarter and 28-14 at halftime. The wolverines made it close in the third quarter. The Buckeyes would go on to win 42-39.

Both teams combined for 900 yards of total offense, the Buckeyes with 500 and the Wolverines with 397.

Quarterback Troy Smith was 29/41 with 316 yards. He would go on to win the Heisman Trophy that year.

  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools