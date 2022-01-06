COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa is no longer with the Buckeyes, according to an Ohio State spokesperson.

The Buckeyes ranked No. 1 in total offense in 2021 but ranked 50th in rushing offense (180 yards per game).

Studrawa was OSU’s o-line coach for six seasons. In his first five seasons at Ohio State, the Buckeyes ranked top 10 nationally among Power 5 teams in rushing yards per game (more than 230 per game).

Studrawa was the offensive line coach for two seasons at Maryland prior to coming to Ohio State. Prior to Maryland, he spent seven years on Les Miles’ LSU staff, winning a national championship and two Southeastern Conference titles.

Studrawa is the second departure since Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win over Utah after safeties coach and defensive play caller Matt Barnes took the defensive coordinator job at Memphis.