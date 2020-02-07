Get to know O-H-I-O: Braxtin Miller

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Get to know O-H-I-O is a new series from NBC4 and it will focus on Ohio State athletes from all different sports. The first installment of this series features OSU women’s basketball player Braxtin Miller.

Miller is a junior from Dayton and comes to OSU from the other OSU — Oklahoma State. Miller spent two years with the Cowboys where she played 62 games and averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Despite only playing at Oklahoma State for two years, Miller ranks ninth all-time in school history in made three pointers with 105.

Miller has played an integral part for the Buckeyes this season averaging the most minutes per game (30.7), tied for fourth most in points per game (7.3) and the second-most assists (74).

Before her college career, Miller led Alter to three-straight state titles and was named the Southwest District Player of the year during her senior season.

The Buckeyes are 13-9 this season, 6-5 in the Big Ten and are coming off a dominant 78-58 road win over Illinois.