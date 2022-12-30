ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State’s offensive line leads the nation in fewest quarterback pressures allowed this season. But they have yet to go up against a player like Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

When it comes to the Bulldogs NFL-caliber defense, Carter is the top Dawg.

The consensus first-team All-American is projected to be a top five NFL Draft pick in April. He leads a Georgia defense that ranks second in the country in fewest points allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per game.

“For baseball players that say, ‘Oh he’s a five tool player.’ He’s a 5 tool defensive lineman,” OSU center Luke Wypler said. “He has everything. Every move, every intangible, smart, athletic, powerful, fast, twitchy. It’s going to be a great test for our offensive line.”

Buckeyes offensive guard Donovan Jackson will be one of those players who’s called upon to keep Carter and Bulldogs defensive line out of the OSU backfield.

“When your number is called you’ve got to make a play. We have a game plan we just have to execute,” Jackson said. “We have confidence in our guys. We just have to go out there and play to the best of our ability.”

Carter’s been dealing with an ankle injury this season but said he feels 100% ahead of the game.

“Very good player. Disrupts the game and their entire front is really good,” OSU coach Ryan Day said. Our guys know what the challenge is and that’s why we’ve been preparing for it so hard.”

A staggering six Georgia defenders were taken in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. Carter will be yet another first round pick and UGA coach Kirby Smart compared him to Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen.