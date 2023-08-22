COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston from Buford, Georgia committed to Ohio State for the class of 2024.

Houston is the No. 4 ranked defensive lineman and No. 23 ranked player in the country for the class of 2024, according to 24/7 Sports. The Georgia native is the 22nd commitment for Ohio State’s incoming recruiting class, which ranks second in the country.

Houston’s Buford High School teammate, Dylan Raiola, is the No. 1 ranked quarterback and player in the country for the class of 2024. Raiola initially committed to Ohio State but decommitted in December, choosing the Georgia Bulldogs instead.

Houston chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and USC.