LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson was drafted 10th overall by the New York in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Wilson is the highest OSU receiver drafted since Ted Ginn Jr. was selected 9th overall in 2007. Terry Glenn is the only Ohio State receiver to be drafted higher than 9th overall after he was taken 7th in 1996. David Boston and Joey Galloway were taken 8th overall in 1999 and 1995, respectively.

Wilson’s teammate, receiver Chris Olave, is expected to be picked in the top 20 as well.

Ohio State career

143 receptions

2,213 yards

23 TDs

Wilson came to Ohio State as the No. 2 receiving recruit in the nation and lived up to the hype. He caught 23 passes for 329 yards as a true freshman, laying the groundwork for another stellar two years in Columbus. Wilson’s name doesn’t appear much in the OSU history books, mostly because he was short-changed by the shortened 2020 season. In eight games, he hauled in 47 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a staggering 16.8 yards per catch.

He would’ve been a solid second round pick in 2021, but like his teammate and fellow receiver Chris Olave, Wilson wanted to move up draft boards. He accomplished just that by putting on one of the greatest single-season performances by any OSU receiver — 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.