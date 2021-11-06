LINCOLN, Neb. (WCMH)– Ohio State’s leading receiver, Garrett Wilson, will not play at Nebraska Saturday. The school announced Saturday morning Wilson would not be available but did not cite a specific injury.

Wilson averages 85 receiving yards per game, which leads OSU’s talented receiving corps, and he’s caught six touchdowns this season.

Without Wilson, look for OSU to call on former top-ranked recruit Julian Fleming and freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison. Fleming has nursed injuries the past two seasons but is cleared to play Saturday. Chris Olave says Fleming has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season.

OSU will get running back Master Teague back in the lineup after missing the past few games. Reserve QB Jack Miller was suspended from the team Friday after being cited for OVI after a traffic stop early Friday morning.

FULL LIST NOT PLAYING:

Suspended : Jack Miller

: Unavailable :

: Kamryn Babb

Marcus Crowley

Jantzen Dunn

Tyler Friday

Darrion Henry-Young

Jakailin Johnson

Jaylen Johnson

Jaden McKenzie

Mitchell Melton

Harry Miller

Noah Potter

Josh Proctor

Garrett Wilson