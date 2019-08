COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Buckeyes are all set for Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic.

It’s the first game as Head Coach for Ryan Day, who takes over following the departure of Urban Meyer. It’s also the first game as a Buckeye for QB Justin Fields.

Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on FOX.