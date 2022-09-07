COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 29-game regular season schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team has been released in full.

Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season to complete its calendar as they look to repeat as Big Ten regular season champions and try to claim the Big Ten tournament crown.

In 2021-22, OSU was a six-seed at the NCAA Tournament and lost to the two-seed Texas Longhorns in the Sweet 16 round last March.

The new Buckeye women’s basketball season will begin on November 8 against the Lady Vols of Tennessee at Value City Arena.

Other notable games include a clash with Louisville (Nov. 30), two games in San Diego before Christmas, a New Year’s Eve home game against rivals Michigan, and the finale in Columbus against Maryland (Feb. 25).

2022-23 OHIO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

NOV. 8 (TUE) (H) Tennessee TBA NOV. 13 (SUN) (A) Boston College TBA NOV. 17 (THU) (A) Ohio TBA NOV. 20 (SUN) (H) McNeese State TBA NOV. 23 (WED) (H) Wright State TBA NOV. 27 (SUN) (H) North Alabama TBA NOV. 30 (WED) (A) Louisville TBA DEC. 4 (SUN) (A) Rutgers TBA DEC. 8 (THU) (H) New Hampshire TBA DEC. 11 (SUN) (H) Michigan State TBA DEC. 16 (FRI) (H) Albany TBA DEC. 20 (TUE) (N) South Florida TBA DEC. 21 (WED) (N) Arkansas or Oregon TBA DEC. 28 (WED) (A) Northwestern TBA DEC. 31 (SAT) (H) Michigan TBA JAN. 5 (THU) (A) Minnesota TBA JAN. 8 (SUN) (H) Illinois TBA JAN. 14 (SAT) (A) Nebraska TBA JAN. 19 (THU) (H) Northwestern TBA JAN. 23 (MON) (H) Iowa TBA JAN. 26 (THU) (A) Indiana TBA JAN. 29 (SUN) (H) Purdue TBA FEB. 1 (WED) (A) Wisconsin TBA FEB. 5 (SUN) (A) Maryland TBA FEB. 8 (WED) (H) Minnesota TBA FEB. 13 (MON) (H) Indiana TBA FEB. 16 (THU) (A) Penn State TBA FEB. 20 (MON) (A) Michigan TBA FEB. 25 (SAT) (H) Maryland