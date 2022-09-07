COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 29-game regular season schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team has been released in full.
Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season to complete its calendar as they look to repeat as Big Ten regular season champions and try to claim the Big Ten tournament crown.
In 2021-22, OSU was a six-seed at the NCAA Tournament and lost to the two-seed Texas Longhorns in the Sweet 16 round last March.
The new Buckeye women’s basketball season will begin on November 8 against the Lady Vols of Tennessee at Value City Arena.
Other notable games include a clash with Louisville (Nov. 30), two games in San Diego before Christmas, a New Year’s Eve home game against rivals Michigan, and the finale in Columbus against Maryland (Feb. 25).
2022-23 OHIO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
|NOV. 8 (TUE)
|(H) Tennessee
|TBA
|NOV. 13 (SUN)
|(A) Boston College
|TBA
|NOV. 17 (THU)
|(A) Ohio
|TBA
|NOV. 20 (SUN)
|(H) McNeese State
|TBA
|NOV. 23 (WED)
|(H) Wright State
|TBA
|NOV. 27 (SUN)
|(H) North Alabama
|TBA
|NOV. 30 (WED)
|(A) Louisville
|TBA
|DEC. 4 (SUN)
|(A) Rutgers
|TBA
|DEC. 8 (THU)
|(H) New Hampshire
|TBA
|DEC. 11 (SUN)
|(H) Michigan State
|TBA
|DEC. 16 (FRI)
|(H) Albany
|TBA
|DEC. 20 (TUE)
|(N) South Florida
|TBA
|DEC. 21 (WED)
|(N) Arkansas or Oregon
|TBA
|DEC. 28 (WED)
|(A) Northwestern
|TBA
|DEC. 31 (SAT)
|(H) Michigan
|TBA
|JAN. 5 (THU)
|(A) Minnesota
|TBA
|JAN. 8 (SUN)
|(H) Illinois
|TBA
|JAN. 14 (SAT)
|(A) Nebraska
|TBA
|JAN. 19 (THU)
|(H) Northwestern
|TBA
|JAN. 23 (MON)
|(H) Iowa
|TBA
|JAN. 26 (THU)
|(A) Indiana
|TBA
|JAN. 29 (SUN)
|(H) Purdue
|TBA
|FEB. 1 (WED)
|(A) Wisconsin
|TBA
|FEB. 5 (SUN)
|(A) Maryland
|TBA
|FEB. 8 (WED)
|(H) Minnesota
|TBA
|FEB. 13 (MON)
|(H) Indiana
|TBA
|FEB. 16 (THU)
|(A) Penn State
|TBA
|FEB. 20 (MON)
|(A) Michigan
|TBA
|FEB. 25 (SAT)
|(H) Maryland