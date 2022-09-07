COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 29-game regular season schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team has been released in full.

Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season to complete its calendar as they look to repeat as Big Ten regular season champions and try to claim the Big Ten tournament crown.

In 2021-22, OSU was a six-seed at the NCAA Tournament and lost to the two-seed Texas Longhorns in the Sweet 16 round last March.

The new Buckeye women’s basketball season will begin on November 8 against the Lady Vols of Tennessee at Value City Arena.

Other notable games include a clash with Louisville (Nov. 30), two games in San Diego before Christmas, a New Year’s Eve home game against rivals Michigan, and the finale in Columbus against Maryland (Feb. 25).

2022-23 OHIO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

NOV. 8 (TUE)(H) TennesseeTBA
NOV. 13 (SUN)(A) Boston CollegeTBA
NOV. 17 (THU)(A) OhioTBA
NOV. 20 (SUN)(H) McNeese StateTBA
NOV. 23 (WED)(H) Wright StateTBA
NOV. 27 (SUN)(H) North AlabamaTBA
NOV. 30 (WED)(A) LouisvilleTBA
DEC. 4 (SUN)(A) RutgersTBA
DEC. 8 (THU)(H) New HampshireTBA
DEC. 11 (SUN)(H) Michigan StateTBA
DEC. 16 (FRI)(H) AlbanyTBA
DEC. 20 (TUE)(N) South FloridaTBA
DEC. 21 (WED)(N) Arkansas or OregonTBA
DEC. 28 (WED)(A) NorthwesternTBA
DEC. 31 (SAT)(H) MichiganTBA
JAN. 5 (THU)(A) MinnesotaTBA
JAN. 8 (SUN)(H) IllinoisTBA
JAN. 14 (SAT)(A) NebraskaTBA
JAN. 19 (THU)(H) NorthwesternTBA
JAN. 23 (MON)(H) IowaTBA
JAN. 26 (THU)(A) IndianaTBA
JAN. 29 (SUN)(H) PurdueTBA
FEB. 1 (WED)(A) WisconsinTBA
FEB. 5 (SUN)(A) MarylandTBA
FEB. 8 (WED)(H) MinnesotaTBA
FEB. 13 (MON)(H) IndianaTBA
FEB. 16 (THU)(A) Penn StateTBA
FEB. 20 (MON)(A) MichiganTBA
FEB. 25 (SAT)(H) Maryland