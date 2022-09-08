COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season schedule for the Ohio State men’s basketball team has been released in full.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the Buckeyes’ upcoming 31-game conference schedule for the 2022-23 season in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

The time for most games is still to be determined, but the department said start times and TV designations will be announced beginning on Monday.

This year’s Big Ten Tournament will take place from March 8 to 12 at the United Center in Chicago, according to the department.

2022-23 OHIO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date (Home/Away) Opponent Time NOV. 7 (MON) (H) Robert Morris TBA NOV. 10 (THU) (H) Charleston Southern TBA NOV. 16 (WED) (H) Eastern Illinois TBA NOV. 21 (MON) (A) San Diego State 9 p.m. NOV. 22 (TUE) (A) Cincinnati/Arizona TBA NOV. 23 (WED) (A) TBA TBA NOV. 30 (WED) (A) Duke TBA DEC. 3 (SAT) (H) St. Francis TBA DEC. 8 (THU) (H) Rutgers TBA DEC. 17 (SAT) (A) North Carolina 3 p.m. DEC. 21 (WED) (H) Maine TBA DEC. 29 (THU) (H) Alabama A&M TBA JAN. 1 (SUN) (A) Northwestern TBA JAN. 5 (THU) (H) Purdue TBA JAN. 8 (SUN) (A) Maryland TBA JAN. 12 (THU) (H) Minnesota TBA JAN. 15 (SUN) (A) Rutgers TBA JAN. 18 (WED) (A) Nebraska TBA JAN 21. (SAT) (H) Iowa TBA JAN. 24 (TUE) (A) Illinois TBA JAN. 28 (SAT) (A) Indiana TBA FEB. 2 (THU) (H) Wisconsin TBA FEB. 5 (SUN) (A) Michigan TBA FEB. 9 (THU) (H) Northwestern TBA FEB. 12 (SUN) (H) Michigan State TBA FEB. 16 (THU) (A) Iowa TBA FEB. 19 (SUN) (A) Purdue TBA FEB. 23 (THU) (H) Penn State TBA FEB. 26 (SUN) (H) Illinois TBA MAR. 1 (WED) (H) Maryland TBA MAR. 4 (SAT) (A) Michigan State TBA