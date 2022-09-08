COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season schedule for the Ohio State men’s basketball team has been released in full.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the Buckeyes’ upcoming 31-game conference schedule for the 2022-23 season in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

The time for most games is still to be determined, but the department said start times and TV designations will be announced beginning on Monday.

This year’s Big Ten Tournament will take place from March 8 to 12 at the United Center in Chicago, according to the department.

2022-23 OHIO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date(Home/Away) OpponentTime
NOV. 7 (MON)(H) Robert MorrisTBA
NOV. 10 (THU)(H) Charleston SouthernTBA
NOV. 16 (WED)(H) Eastern IllinoisTBA
NOV. 21 (MON)(A) San Diego State9 p.m.
NOV. 22 (TUE)(A) Cincinnati/ArizonaTBA
NOV. 23 (WED)(A) TBATBA
NOV. 30 (WED)(A) DukeTBA
DEC. 3 (SAT)(H) St. FrancisTBA
DEC. 8 (THU)(H) RutgersTBA
DEC. 17 (SAT)(A) North Carolina3 p.m.
DEC. 21 (WED)(H) MaineTBA
DEC. 29 (THU)(H) Alabama A&MTBA
JAN. 1 (SUN)(A) NorthwesternTBA
JAN. 5 (THU)(H) PurdueTBA
JAN. 8 (SUN)(A) MarylandTBA
JAN. 12 (THU)(H) MinnesotaTBA
JAN. 15 (SUN)(A) RutgersTBA
JAN. 18 (WED)(A) NebraskaTBA
JAN 21. (SAT)(H) IowaTBA
JAN. 24 (TUE)(A) IllinoisTBA
JAN. 28 (SAT)(A) IndianaTBA
FEB. 2 (THU)(H) WisconsinTBA
FEB. 5 (SUN)(A) MichiganTBA
FEB. 9 (THU)(H) NorthwesternTBA
FEB. 12 (SUN)(H) Michigan StateTBA
FEB. 16 (THU)(A) IowaTBA
FEB. 19 (SUN)(A) PurdueTBA
FEB. 23 (THU)(H) Penn StateTBA
FEB. 26 (SUN)(H) IllinoisTBA
MAR. 1 (WED)(H) MarylandTBA
MAR. 4 (SAT)(A) Michigan StateTBA