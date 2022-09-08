COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season schedule for the Ohio State men’s basketball team has been released in full.
The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the Buckeyes’ upcoming 31-game conference schedule for the 2022-23 season in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
The time for most games is still to be determined, but the department said start times and TV designations will be announced beginning on Monday.
This year’s Big Ten Tournament will take place from March 8 to 12 at the United Center in Chicago, according to the department.
2022-23 OHIO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|(Home/Away) Opponent
|Time
|NOV. 7 (MON)
|(H) Robert Morris
|TBA
|NOV. 10 (THU)
|(H) Charleston Southern
|TBA
|NOV. 16 (WED)
|(H) Eastern Illinois
|TBA
|NOV. 21 (MON)
|(A) San Diego State
|9 p.m.
|NOV. 22 (TUE)
|(A) Cincinnati/Arizona
|TBA
|NOV. 23 (WED)
|(A) TBA
|TBA
|NOV. 30 (WED)
|(A) Duke
|TBA
|DEC. 3 (SAT)
|(H) St. Francis
|TBA
|DEC. 8 (THU)
|(H) Rutgers
|TBA
|DEC. 17 (SAT)
|(A) North Carolina
|3 p.m.
|DEC. 21 (WED)
|(H) Maine
|TBA
|DEC. 29 (THU)
|(H) Alabama A&M
|TBA
|JAN. 1 (SUN)
|(A) Northwestern
|TBA
|JAN. 5 (THU)
|(H) Purdue
|TBA
|JAN. 8 (SUN)
|(A) Maryland
|TBA
|JAN. 12 (THU)
|(H) Minnesota
|TBA
|JAN. 15 (SUN)
|(A) Rutgers
|TBA
|JAN. 18 (WED)
|(A) Nebraska
|TBA
|JAN 21. (SAT)
|(H) Iowa
|TBA
|JAN. 24 (TUE)
|(A) Illinois
|TBA
|JAN. 28 (SAT)
|(A) Indiana
|TBA
|FEB. 2 (THU)
|(H) Wisconsin
|TBA
|FEB. 5 (SUN)
|(A) Michigan
|TBA
|FEB. 9 (THU)
|(H) Northwestern
|TBA
|FEB. 12 (SUN)
|(H) Michigan State
|TBA
|FEB. 16 (THU)
|(A) Iowa
|TBA
|FEB. 19 (SUN)
|(A) Purdue
|TBA
|FEB. 23 (THU)
|(H) Penn State
|TBA
|FEB. 26 (SUN)
|(H) Illinois
|TBA
|MAR. 1 (WED)
|(H) Maryland
|TBA
|MAR. 4 (SAT)
|(A) Michigan State
|TBA