Freshman receiver Mookie Cooper will transfer from Ohio State

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A receiver is leaving Ohio State after just one season.

Mookie Cooper, a freshman from St. Louis, Mo., has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, multiple sources reported Wednesday.

He did not play for the Buckeyes during their six-game 2020 football season. He also did not play his senior season of high school because of transfer issues.

Mookie Cooper

Cooper will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his new school.

The Buckeyes are deep at receiver, with freshmen Julian Flming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba having catches this season. Also, five-star prospect Emeka Egbuka signed with them last week.

Ohio State’s next game is against Clemson on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl, one of two semifinals in the College Football Playoff.

