Four women’s basketball players for Ohio State earn Big Ten honors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four Ohio State women’s basketball players were among those honored Monday by the Big Ten.

Junior forward Dorka Juhasz was named to the first team by the conference’s 14 coaches and was on the second team in the media vote.

Sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon was a second-team honoree by both the coaches and media.

Sophomore guard Madison Greene garnered honorable mention honors.

Freshman Kateri Poole was named to the all-Big Ten freshman team by the coaches.

This is Juhasz’s third appearance on an all-Big Ten team. She was a second-team honoree as well as an all-freshmen team member in her first season in 2018-19, and she received first-team honors last season. She averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds in 17 games this season.

Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 16.7 points per game and reached 20 points eight times. Greene scored 13.4 points per game, led Ohio State with 4.3 assists per game and was one of the team’s top defenders with 2.1 steals per game. And Poole averaged more than 10 points and almost five assists per game overall in the final five games.

Poole and Sheldon were the only two players on the team to play in all 20 games.

Ohio State finished 13-7 and ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25. The school banned the team from postseason play because of recruiting violations by a former assistant coach.