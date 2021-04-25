Four-star linebacker decommits from OSU, headed to Indiana

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough announced on Twitter Sunday he is decommitted from Ohio State and is now committed to the Indiana Hoosiers. McCullough initially chose Ohio State back in August.

Respect it or not. I do not care.🖤 pic.twitter.com/XyCDd1kshe — Dasan Mccullough ¹ (@Dasan2022) April 25, 2021

McCullough’s father, Deland, rejoined the Indiana coaching staff in February as the associate head coach and running backs coach. He had been a coach with the Hoosiers program previously from 2011 to 2016.

Dasan’s older brother, Deland II, is transferring to Indiana from Miami (OH), and his younger brother, Daeh, a cornerback prospect in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Indiana on April 13.

According to Rivals, Dasan is the 34th best player in the country for the 2022 class, and 247 Sports has him ranked 50th. He is now the highest-ranked commitment the Indiana program has ever had, according to Peegs.com.