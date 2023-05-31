COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s football schedule is beginning to take shape as four kickoff times were announced Wednesday.

The team confirmed that the Buckeyes will open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Indiana. The opener will be on CBS and is the first time they begin the season with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time since 2006.

Week 2 will have their first nonconference game and home game, with a noon start against Youngstown State. That game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

It will be four different kickoff times in four weeks as Ohio State’s Week 3 home game against Western Kentucky will begin at 4 p.m. on Fox. OSU will then play Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 in South Bend, Indiana, which was announced previously, along with a primetime game on Nov. 11 against Michigan State, also on NBC4.

The final new kickoff time involves the homecoming game against Maryland on Oct. 7. That game at Ohio Stadium will begin at noon, 3:30 p.m., or 4 p.m., with no network broadcast announced at this time.

This leaves five Ohio State games without confirmed kickoff times. Those include Oct. 14 at. Purdue, Oct. 21 vs. Penn State, Oct. 28 vs. Wisconsin, Nov. 4 at. Rutgers and Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.

Additionally, the full 2023-24 bowl schedule as unveiled with dates and kickoffs times now set for every bowl. The 2024 College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on January 1 with a 5 p.m. start time for the Rose Bowl and an 8:45 p.m. start time for the Sugar Bowl. The title game in Houston will take place on January 8 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time.

Ohio State football schedule

Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, noon

Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State, noon / 3:30 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue

Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, noon

Buckeyes on NBC4

Ohio State football on NBC4 will also be coupled with NFL action as 2023 begins a double dose of primetime weekend football with Big Ten games on Saturdays and the NFL’s weekly Sunday Night Football game. NBC4 will also be the home for the 2023 NFL season opener as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

For the full NFL on NBC schedule, which includes SNF and a Thanksgiving game, click here.

Big Ten on NBC schedule

Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Michigan (Peacock)

Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Penn State

Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.: Delaware vs. Penn State (Peacock)

Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Maryland

Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.: Washington vs. Michigan State (Peacock)

Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Purdue

Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Penn State vs. Michigan State, at Detroit