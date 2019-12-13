Former Rose Bowl MVP Brendon White set to transfer from Ohio State

Ohio State defensive back Brendon White celebrates after making a tackle against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 has learned Ohio State defensive standout Brendon White intends to transfer from Ohio State. He has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

White was named defensive MVP of the 2019 Rose Bowl after coming on midseason and making an immediate impact on OSU’s defense. But White played sparingly this season, as new coaches Gregg Mattison and Jeff Hafley envisioned a position change for White. He moved to what coaches call a “Bandit” position, which is a linebacker/safety hybrid position intended to put faster players on the field. But White could not find his way back on the field for many snaps. He had missed the Big Ten Championship game trip with what was labeled as a coaches decision.

White played high school football at Olentangy Liberty, where he led the Patriots to the state semifinals. His father, William, is a former Ohio State football captain and NFL veteran.