PHILADELPHIA (WCMH) — Former Ohio State and current Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is reportedly going to undergo wrist surgery after sustaining the injury in a preseason game.

The Seahawks’ first-round draft pick out of Columbus broke a bone in his wrist on a play during a preseason content against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Smith-Njigba will undergo wrist surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday to repair the injury. Despite the reported surgery, Smith-Njigba could be available for his NFL debut in Week 1 in Seattle on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba sustained a hamstring injury against Notre Dame in the opener that kept him sidelined for a majority of the 2022 season. He played in just two games after that injury and in early December, announced he would opt to sit out of postseason play and declare for the NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old from Dallas is the third Buckeyes receiver to be drafted in the first-round in the last two years. Former OSU wideouts Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were selected back-to-back in the 2022 NFL Draft and both eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in their rookie seasons. Wilson won the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year with the New York Jets.

The Rockwall, Texas native showed out his junior year in Columbus recording 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. His record-breaking Rose Bowl performance (347 yards and three touchdowns) will go down as one of the greatest individual games in college football history and showed he has what it takes to be an elite receiver.