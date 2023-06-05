ATLANTA (WCMH) — A former Ohio State women’s basketball star has signed for a new WNBA team and could make her professional debut.

Guard Taylor Mikesell has signed with the Atlanta Dream after being released by the Indiana Fever a few weeks ago. The Massillon, Ohio native was drafted by Indiana with the 13th pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and participating in the team’s training camp. The Fever released her three days prior to the season opener.

Mikesell’s second and final season at Ohio State saw her lead the team in scoring as she averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting over 40% from the field and on three-point shots. Her play helped lead the Buckeyes to its best March Madness finish in 30 years with OSU making the Elite Eight. Mikesell scored 25 points in the Buckeyes’ loss to Virginia Tech in Seattle.

Her new team, the Dream, have started the WNBA season 2-3 with its most recent game being a five-point loss to the defensing champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Mikesell is hoping to make her WNBA debut on June 9 when Atlanta hosts the New York Liberty.