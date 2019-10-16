Former OSU football player killed in New York crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM/WCMH) — Former Ohio State football player Adam Bellamy was one of four people killed in a single-vehicle crash on October 12.

Bellamy was originally from Aurora, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. He graduated from Ohio State and played football for the university for three years. Bellamy, a defensive lineman, totaled 26 tackles over two seasons for the Buckeyes with one forced fumble and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Bellamy, Nikki Wise, Coy Miner, and Korbie Higgins died after crash on Oct. 12. Dustin Drake, the lone survivor of the accident, suffered a broken arm and leg.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling north on Route 76 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. The road was closed for 10 hours as investigators gathered evidence and documented the scene.

A Celebration of Life for Bellamy will be held at Parkside Church (in the Commons) 7100 Pettibone Road Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023 at 11 a.m. on October 19.