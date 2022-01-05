COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister announced Wednesday he is transferring to Ohio State where he’ll reunite with his former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Knowles was named OSU’s new defensive coordinator on Dec. 7 and officially began Monday, Jan. 3 following the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win.

McCalister played in all 14 of the Cowboys’ games this season, totaling 42 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. The grad transfer also started in 10 of Oklahoma State’s 11 games in 2020.

Already Written! Excited to begin this new journey with @OhioStateFB let’s go ! #Committed pic.twitter.com/D3Xr3DSskM — Tanner 2⃣ McCalister (@McCalister_Dos2) January 5, 2022

Ohio State returns several players at the safety position, including Josh Proctor, Bryson Shaw and Lathan Ransom. The Buckeyes also welcome Pickerington Central standout Alex “Sonny” Styles who decided to enroll at Ohio State a year early and join the 2022 class.

OSU safeties coach Matt Barnes took over defensive play-calling duties from previous defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs after the Buckeyes loss to Oregon. Yahoo Sports reported Barnes was taking the defensive coordinator job at Memphis hours after OSU’s Rose Bowl victory.