COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State women’s soccer captain Amy Graeff Van Culin died last week following a battle with lymphoma.

Graeff Van Culin was a four-year letter winner from 2005-08 and served as a team captain in 2008. She played in 44 games with 14 starts. She was a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete who earned her degree in psychology as well as minors in women’s studies and legal foundations.

“It was my honor to be Amy’s coach and play a part in her development,” head coach Lori Walker-Hock said in a statement. “Amy was the model of hard work, personal growth and the commitment to excellence in her four years as a Buckeye. Amy was a fighter with the strongest character. She was both loved and respected by all her teammates. We are all in shock by the loss of such a beautiful young mother, wife, daughter, friend, lawyer, captain and forever Buckeye. We all love and miss you, Amy!”

Following her time as a Buckeye, Amy earned her law degree from Capital University and practiced law in the Columbus area. Her and her husband Todd have two beautiful young children, Kylie and David.

