COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State standout James Laurinaitis is joining Marcus Freeman’s coaching staff at Notre Dame for the 2022 season. Laurinaitis announced the news Monday on his radio show on 97.1 The Fan.

Ohio State opens the 2022 season at home against Notre Dame.

You heard it here officially first: @JLaurinaitis55 is joining the staff at Notre Dame! But he will finish out the week on our show.



Congrats James! — Bishop and Laurinaitis (@971BLS) January 3, 2022

The Irish promoted Freeman from defensive coordinator to head coach on Dec. 30.

Freeman and Laurinaitis played alongside each other at linebacker at Ohio State from 2006 to 2008.

Laurinaitis spent eight seasons in the NFL before joining the Big Ten Network as an analyst in 2017.