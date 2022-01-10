COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State standout Mike Doss has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Doss was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes and won first-team All-America honors all three years. In doing so, Doss became just the seventh three-time All-American in Ohio State football history.

The Canton, Ohio native helped Ohio State win the 2002 National Championship in a thrilling 31-24 double overtime win over Miami in which Doss was named the defensive MVP.

During his career with the Buckeyes, Doss played in 50 games, starting 40 of those contests and collecting a combined total of 331 tackles.

Doss was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and spent six seasons in the NFL.

2022 Hall of Fame Class

LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)

– LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)

– DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)

– WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74)

– C, Alabama (1972-74) Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002)

– S, Ohio State (1999-2002) Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71)

– QB, Toledo (1969-71) Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)

– AP/RB, LSU (1995-98) Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)

– DT, Illinois (1987-90) Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04)

– LB, Illinois State (2001-04) Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05)

– WR, Oregon State (2002-05) Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990-92)

– LB, Florida State (1990-92) Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11)

– QB, Stanford (2009-11) Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88)

– DT, Michigan (1985-88) Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)

– RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77) Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94)

– RB, Colorado (1992-94) Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73)

– C, Alcorn State (1971-73) Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94)

– OT, Nebraska (1991-94) Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

COACHES:

John Luckhardt – 225-70-2 (76.1%); Washington & Jefferson [PA] (1982-98), California [PA] (2002-11)

– 225-70-2 (76.1%); Washington & Jefferson [PA] (1982-98), California [PA] (2002-11) Billy Jack Murphy – 91-44-1 (67.3%); Memphis (1958-71)

– 91-44-1 (67.3%); Memphis (1958-71) Gary Pinkel – 191-110-3 (63.3%); Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)