COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former Ohio State Buckeyes teammates have written themselves into the NFL history books on Sunday in their rookie seasons.

Early in the first quarter of the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints game, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught a 25-yard touchdown to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season.

The first rookie receiver to get over 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 was Olave’s former teammate and current New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. The pair are the 25th and 26th players to reach 1,000 yards receiving in their rookie season.

More significantly, the former Ohio State standouts are the first receivers from the same school to get over 1,000 receiving yards in the same rookie season. The two combined for over 4,900 yards and almost 60 touchdowns from 2018 to 2021 as Buckeyes, playing together from 2019 to 2021.

Both will not play postseason football in their debut campaign with both the Saints and Jets eliminated before Week 18.

Olave and Wilson will be contenders for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, which will be given out during the NFL Honors on February 9.