COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s most recent quarterback has committed to Syracuse University.

After entering the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 4, Kyle McCord confirmed Sunday he will transfer to Syracuse. The Oranges went 6-6 in the 2023 season and are facing South Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21.

McCord confirmed his transfer in an X post Sunday afternoon. Multiple outlets had reported the move in the morning.

McCord started all 12 regular-season games for the Buckeyes in 2023, throwing for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes (229 of 348). He was one of several Buckeyes to announce their planned departure from the team. Wide receiver Julian Fleming and running back Chip Trayanum also entered the transfer portal, while running back Miyan Williams declared himself eligible for the NFL draft.