Former Ohio State QB Braxton Miller waived by Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have waived former Ohio State star quarterback Braxton Miller.

Miller was listed among the dozens of players who were waived by the Browns after the team trimmed its roster down to 53 players, according to the Browns.

The Browns announced Miller had been signed by the team on Twitter on Aug. 21.

Miller is originally from Springfield and played high school football at Wayne before going on to play for Ohio State and the Philadelphia Eagles. Miller played for the Houston Texans in 2016 and 2017.

