COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio State four-star recruit has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Defensive end Omari Abor, who committed to Ohio State in January 2022, announced Tuesday will enter the transfer portal next week, according to multiple sources. Abor was recruited out of Duncanville High School in Texas and was ranked as the No. 6 defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, which included current OSU linemen Kenyatta Jackson and Caden Curry.

Abor played in a handful of snaps for the Buckeyes in one game during the 2022 season before suffering a knee injury. He was given a red-shirt designation that year and played in five games this season, generating two total tackles, including one for a loss against Western Kentucky.

According to Hayes Fawcet of On3, Abor will have three years of remaining eligibility.