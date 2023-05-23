COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former NFL head coach Joe Philbin has joined the Ohio State football staff as an offensive analyst, according to OSU.

Philbin returns to the college football ranks for the first time since 2002. He coached the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15 with a record of 24 wins and 28 losses.

Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline played for Philbin for three seasons in Miami.

Philbin has been in coaching since 1984 and this is not his first time coaching in the Big Ten. The 61 year old spent four seasons as the offensive line coach at Iowa before leaving for the NFL in 2003.

He got his start as assistant offensive line coach with the Green Bay Packers where Philbin rose through the ranks, becoming offensive coordinator and helping Aaron Rodgers and the Packers win the Super Bowl in 2010.