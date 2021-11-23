COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–David Key is a personal trainer, living in Columbus, who proudly wears his maize and blue.

Key grew up in Columbus and played football at Bishop Hartley High School, where he graduated in 1986. He told NBC4 that he was heavily recruited out of high school, his mother worked at The Ohio State University for 30 years and many people thought he would play for the Buckeyes. Still, he decided to go to Michigan.

“Once I got to Michigan and sat down with my interview with Bo [Schembechler], and coming in off of State Street and seeing that huge Block M on that facility, I was sold,” he said.

Michigan’s record against Ohio State, while Key was on the team, was 4-1, and Key points out he did not play in the loss.

“You know, I like to remind people that as a starter, there were no gold pants won on my watch,” he said.

After his time at Michigan, Key played in the NFL before moving back to Columbus and getting into the fitness business, which he has been a part of for 30 years.

The owner of Key Body and Fitness said he wears his Michigan gear often.

“I’m ridiculed commonly because typically when I go out in public, nine times out of ten, I’ve got on some Michigan gear,” Key said. “People think ‘oh man, you’re brave wearing that around here.’ I tell them ‘no, I’m not brave, I’m just faster than all you guys.’

Key said he could not say which team he thought would win on Saturday.

“It’s one of thoSe games, you could never call it,” he said. “Take the spread, toss it out the window. Surely, I’m thankful that we’re playing in the Big House but I mean, heck, you’ve seen what Ohio State has done this year. It’s just a huge offensive juggernaut, though I like what my defense is doing.”

The kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is scheduled for 12 p.m., on Saturday.