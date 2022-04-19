CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Several former Ohio State Buckeyes trained Tuesday in front of Bengals’ coaches, including head coach Zac Taylor, with 10 days left until the NFL Draft.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert, running back Master Teague, cornerback Demario McCall and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were among a group of former local college players invited to participate in drills at Paul Brown Stadium.

“It’s been great going through this process,” Garrett said. “I love being back home in the state of Ohio here at the Bengals’ facility. Hopefully they pick me up come the end of April.”

Ruckert was seen talking to Bengals’ owner Mike Brown. Cincinnati signed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal after the departure of C.J. Uzomah to the New York Jets. The Bengals’ backup tight end is currently Drew Sample but they could very well make a move for Ruckert who’s expected to be picked in the third round.

Bengals draft picks

Pick #31, 1st round

Pick #63, 2nd round

Pick #95, 3rd round

Pick #136, 4th round

Pick #174, 5th round

Pick #209, 6th round

Pick #226, 7th round

Pick #252, 7th round