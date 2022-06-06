COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been revealed and two former Buckeyes have made the list.

Mid-2000s linebacker James Laurinaitis and mid-1970s offensive tackle Chris Ward are the two former Ohio State players that could be inducted into the hall of fame early next year.

Laurinaitis made the All-American first team on three occasions in his college career and also claimed two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was part of both Buckeye teams that made the national championship game in 2006 and 2007.

Ward was a first team All-American in 1976 and 1977 and was part of four conference title Buckeye teams in his college career. He was among the offensive linemen who blocked for Archie Griffin in 1975 when the running back won his second Heisman trophy.

Other notable inclusions on the ballot include Reggie Bush (USC), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse), Tony Gonzalez (Cal), Ryan Leaf (Wash State), Ray Lewis (Miami), Tim Tebow (Florida), and coach Mark Richt.