NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WCMH) — After just three games in the NFL, a former Buckeye wide receiver has already earned a professional award.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who was drafted No. 11 out of Ohio State, was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for September after his fast start in the pros.

The former OSU wideout snagged 17 catches for 268 yards for the Saints as the NFC South team is 1-2 after playing all division rivals thus far. Olave is still searching for his first career NFL touchdown.

Next up for Olave and the Saints is a week four contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kick-off time is 9:30 a.m. EST.