INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — A former Buckeye player that was drafted into the WNBA in April has been released just a few days before the 2023 season opener.

Taylor Mikesell, who was drafted No. 13 in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, was released by the team Wednesday afternoon. The Fever are scheduled to open the WNBA season on Friday against the reigning WNBA runners-up the Connecticut Sun.

Mikesell’s second and final season at Ohio State saw her lead the team in scoring as she averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting over 40% from the field and on three-point shots. The Massillon, Ohio, native helped lead the Buckeyes to its best March Madness finish in 30 years with OSU making the Elite Eight. Mikesell scored 25 points in the Buckeyes’ loss to Virginia Tech in Seattle.