Former Buckeye, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Running back J.K. Dobbins injured his left knee early in the Baltimore Ravens preseason finale at Washington.

Dobbins was carted off after being injured on his third touch of the game. He was tackled on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson in the starting quarterback’s 2021 exhibition debut.

Dobbins rushed for 15 yards on two carries before the injury.

Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and had 18 catches for 120 yards during his rookie season last year.

He was again expected to split carries in Baltimore’s backfield with Gus Edwards.

Dobbins ranks second all-time in rushing yards behind Buckeye legend Archie Griffin. Dobbins is also the all-time single-season rushing leader at Ohio State after running for 2,003 yards in 2019. For the 2019 campaign, in addition to the total yards, Dobbins also had 23 touchdowns and an average of 6.7 yards per carry. Dobbins ended his college career with 4,459 total rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.

The 22-year-old Dobbins was drafted in the second round of the 2020 Draft.

The extent of the knee injury is not known.