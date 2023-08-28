HOUSTON (WCMH) — At this time last year, quarterback C.J. Stroud was suiting up for the Ohio State Buckeyes to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Columbus.

One year later, he will be making his first professional start. The Houston Texans, who drafted Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, announced late Sunday evening that the former Buckeye will be the team’s Week 1 starter.

Stroud will be under center for the Texans in its 2023 opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10. This means there will be two former OSU quarterbacks starting in Week 1 this NFL season with Justin Fields beginning his third season as the Chicago Bears QB on Sept. 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

The announcement of Stroud being the starter over Davis Mills came a few hours after Houston won its final preseason game 17-13 against the New Orleans Saints. Stroud only threw four passes with two completions for 16 yards and a touchdown.

In June, Stroud signed a four-year rookie contract with $36.3 million guaranteed. Stroud became the highest-picked OSU quarterback in NFL Draft history and is the third consecutive starting QB for Ohio State to be drafted in the top-15 of the NFL Draft after Fields and Dwayne Haskins.

The Texans finished 3-13-1 in 2022 and have not made the playoffs since 2019.