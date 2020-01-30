Breaking News
Former Buckeye Nick Bosa named NFL Rookie of the Year

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end and former buckeye Nick Bosa was announced Thursday as the NFL’s Rookie of the Year.

Bosa was selected #2 overall by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL draft. He set a rookie franchise record with 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He began the season with seven sacks in his first seven games.

Bosa also joined Julius Peppers and Kevin Williams as the only rookies to record at least three sacks and an interception in a single game since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.

Bosa was one of five finalists for the award. The other finalists were Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Eagles running back Myles Sanders

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

