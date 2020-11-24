Former Buckeye, NFL linebacker launches spinal rehabilitation nonprofit

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier drives a golf cart on the field before the start of Ohio State’s NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University Buckeye and Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier has started an organization to help those who suffer from spinal cord injuries.

Shazier announced Monday he has launched the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation, an organization that seeks to increase the number of rehab visits for patients, help patients’ families and friends find critical resources, and establish a support network.

Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury after a head-on collision during a game on Dec. 4, 2017, that left him paralyzed. Diagnosed with only a 20 percent chance of walking again, Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery and months of rehabilitation. He can now walk again and was able to dance with his wife at their wedding two years after his injury.

The goal of the new non-profit is to give other spinal cord injury (SCI) sufferers the same treatment he was able to receive as a world-class athlete, according to a release announcing the organization.

“My injury has helped me see firsthand what the SCI community goes through every day and the inequities people face when it comes to getting the care they need,” Shazier said in the announcement. “I want to be there for people who are going through similar struggles, including their caregivers and families.”

According to the press release, Shazier received more than 130 rehabilitation sessions while most spinal cord injury patients may have only 20-30 sessions because of medical insurance thresholds.

The Ryan Shazier Fund is partnering with Instagram to raise $50,000 by Giving Tuesday. On Dec. 1, Instagram users are invited to join Shazier on his account (@shazier) for a live fundraising broadcast.

During Shazier’s three-year career at OSU, he had 315 tackles, 208 solo tackles, and 14.5 sacks. In 2014, he was a first-round draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

To learn more or donate, visit http://www.ryanshazierfund.org.