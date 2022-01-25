COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Matt Tomkins, a goalie for the Ohio State men’s hockey team from 2014-17, has been named to the Canadian Olympic Team for the 2022 Games.

Tomkins, from Edmonton, Alberta, currently plays for Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League.

Tomkins will be the third Buckeye letterwinner on an Olympic roster, joining Ryan Kesler (United States, 2010) and Andre Signoretti (Italy, 2006).

Canada’s preliminary round schedule in Beijing includes Germany Feb. 10, the United States Feb. 11 and China Feb. 13.

This is Tomkins’ first year in Sweden, where he has seen action in 23 games, with a 2.32 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and 14-8-0 record. A seventh-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft by Chicago, he was in the Blackhawks organization after ending his Buckeye career in 2017.

Tomkins spent the last two years, as well as parts of the two years prior, with the AHL Rockford IceHogs, and also played for the ECHL Indy Fuel.

Tomkins was on the Buckeyes’ 2017 NCAA Tournament team and played in 67 games with 58 starts while averaging 3.03 goals-against and a .898 save percentage.