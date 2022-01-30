LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL cornerback and former Ohio State Buckeye Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting the Kansas City Chiefs to release him.

Jail records said the 25-year-old was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Police said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at a hotel-casino.

Arnette was jailed pending a court appearance Sunday, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Arnette in November. Arnette was drafted by the Raiders No. 19 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Arnette played in 47 games at OSU totaling five interceptions and 140 tackles.