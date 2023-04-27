KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WCMH) — Former Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was selected 20th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft on Thursday making him the first wide out taken.

Smith-Njigba missed virtually all of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury. He said at the NFL Combine on March 3 that he was 100%. He showed that at Ohio State’s Pro Day running the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds.

“I just think my playmaking ability is second to none,” Smith-Njigba said at the Combine. “I think I’m a top five player in the draft, not just a top five receiver.”

Smith-Njigba becomes the third Ohio State receiver drafted in the first round in two years after Garrett Wilson who was drafted No. 10 overall by the Jets and Chris Olave who was taken No. 11 by the Saints last year.

The Rockwall, Texas native showed out his junior year recording 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. His record-breaking Rose Bowl performance (347 yards and three touchdowns) will go down as one of the greatest individual games in college football history and showed he has what it takes to be an elite receiver.