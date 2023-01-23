MELBOURNE (WCMH) — The best Grand Slam run of former Buckeye tennis star J.J. Wolf’s career ended Sunday evening.

Wolf was eliminated from the Australian Open after a five-set loss in the fourth round to 20-year-old American Ben Shelton 7-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 at John Cain Arena in Melbourne.

On his way to his first Grand Slam round of 16 appearance, Wolf upset No. 23 Diego Schwartzman in the second round in straight sets. After his performance at the first Grand Slam tournament of 2023, Wolf will reach the top 50 of the ATP rankings, the highest of his young career.

The Cincinnati native shined for the Buckeyes tennis team from 2017 to 2019 where he earned the No. 1 college ranking in his junior year and amassed a 45-3 record in that same season before turning pro.

Wolf’s next shot at Grand Slam glory will come in May at the French Open in Paris.

Australian Open Bracket: Quarterfinals

No. 18 Karen Khachanov (Russia) vs. No. 29 Sebastian Korda (USA)

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) vs. Jiri Lehecka (Czechia)

No. 5 Andrey Rublev (Russia) vs. No. 4 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Ben Shelton (USA) vs. Tommy Paul (USA)