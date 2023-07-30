FUKUOKA, Japan (WCMH) — Former Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong claimed his first individual world championships gold medal in a thrilling 50m backstroke final.

The Dover, Ohio native took first in the sprint race with a time of 24.05 seconds, just 0.19 seconds faster than his American teammate and the reigning world champion Justin Ress. China’s Xu Jiayu completed the podium with the bronze medal.

His gold medal on Sunday was the second medal he won at the 2023 world championships after earning the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke on Tuesday. Last year, the 22-year-old thought he won gold in the 50m backstroke after a supposed disqualification for Ress, who finished 1st. After an appeal from Team USA, Armstrong’s gold turned to silver.

Armstrong has now claimed seven world championship medals in the last two years with his 50m backstroke win in Fukuoka increasing his gold medal tally to three. In 2022, Armstrong won five medals with both golds coming in relays.

The 50m backstroke is not in the Olympic swimming program but Armstrong is expected to go to Paris for next year’s Olympic Games and compete in the 100m backstroke and could feature on relays teams. The former Buckeye won gold as part of the USA’s medley relay team, though he did not race in the final.